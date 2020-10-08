1953 - 2020

Kent O. Goodwin, cherished husband of Janice Fetsch, and wise friend and respected colleague to many, passed away from a heart attack on Sept. 24, 2020, at home in Stowe, Vermont. He was 67.



Kent started his career in real estate management with Equitable in San Francisco. He joined the Government of Singapore Investment Corp. Real Estate team in the United States in 1990, and retired as GIC Real Estate's managing director and head of portfolio management for the Americas in 2014. His retirement was short-lived. He served as an advisor and external director for Keppel Capital's real estate investment arm, Alpha Investment Partners, and, until his death, represented them on the 200 East 59th Street condominium tower in New York. Kent also was an independent board member for Morgan Stanley's Prime Property Fund.



Kent was born Feb. 19, 1953, in Portland, Oregon, to Bob and Virginia Goodwin, owners and operators of Simmons Carbon Co. Soon after Kent's birth, polio paralyzed his father. Kent and his siblings helped their mother care for their father as she ran the family business. Kent graduated in 1971 from Portland's Andrew Jackson High School. He studied English literature and French at the University of Oregon and spent a year at the Universite de Poitiers in Poitiers, France, before earning a B.A. degree in English and French from Portland State University.



Kent was fluent in French and passable in Spanish. He and his wife spent much time in Montreal, where they held season tickets to the Orchestre Métropolitain. Kent was an avid fly fisher, hiker, golfer and cross-country skier, and thoroughly enjoyed these activities with his wife.



Kent was passionate about everything from the environment and overpopulation to politics. The New York Times often published his online comments on stories. He was thoughtful and philosophical, and displayed a wry sense of humor. He was a member of the American Civil Liberties Union and supported numerous nonprofit organizations.



He and his wife adored their Labrador retrievers, and Kent even negotiated a lease clause allowing their dog Teddy to be in GIC's offices in New York.



He and his wife traveled the globe, and embraced opportunities to work and live in San Francisco and New York City, and finally to retire in Vermont and Montreal.



Kent's friends and colleagues repeatedly described him as a great gentleman and a gentle soul, as someone who always was kind, caring, optimistic and generous, and who would freely share his immense knowledge and experience.



In addition to his wife and Labradors, Topper and Tucker, Kent is survived by his brother, Robert Goodwin, of Portland, Oregon, his sister, Kim Bigelow, of Las Vegas, and their families.



A celebration of Kent's life is planned for September 2021 in Stowe, Vermont. Donations in his honor may be made to the American Indian College Fund, the Animal Medical Center in New York City, the Orchestre Métropolitain in Montreal or the ACLU.

