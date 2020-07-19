1/
KERRY HEGARTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEGARTY--Kerry Marie, age 56, on July 15, 2020, after seven-year battle with colon cancer. Former 25-year IBM executive and Special Education Parent Teacher Association president, lover of fashion, travel, and fine cuisine, married 26 years, mother of Griffin and Jack, resided in the Village of Huntington Bay, NY. Beloved eldest daughter of Jack and the late Mary. Adored wife of Stephen J. Reddington, sister of Joyce Costello (Joseph), Jacqueline Kenny (George) and Lynda Fisher (Thomas). Memorial Service 10:45am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church, 360 Main St., Huntington, NY. Expressions of sympathy in Kerry's name can be offered as a donation to the Association for Children with Down Syndrome or Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk. NolanFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved