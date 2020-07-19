KERRY HEGARTY

HEGARTY--Kerry Marie, age 56, on July 15, 2020, after seven-year battle with colon cancer. Former 25-year IBM executive and Special Education Parent Teacher Association president, lover of fashion, travel, and fine cuisine, married 26 years, mother of Griffin and Jack, resided in the Village of Huntington Bay, NY. Beloved eldest daughter of Jack and the late Mary. Adored wife of Stephen J. Reddington, sister of Joyce Costello (Joseph), Jacqueline Kenny (George) and Lynda Fisher (Thomas). Memorial Service 10:45am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church, 360 Main St., Huntington, NY. Expressions of sympathy in Kerry's name can be offered as a donation to the Association for Children with Down Syndrome or Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk. NolanFH.com