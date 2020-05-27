1950 - 2020
Kerry Silverberg
APRIL 19, 1950 - MAY 14, 2020
Kerry Silverberg, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. He was born on April 19, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Kerry Silverberg
APRIL 19, 1950 - MAY 14, 2020
Kerry Silverberg, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. He was born on April 19, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.