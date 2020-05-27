Kerry Silverberg
1950 - 2020
Kerry Silverberg
APRIL 19, 1950 - MAY 14, 2020

Kerry Silverberg, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. He was born on April 19, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in New York Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
