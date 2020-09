Or Copy this URL to Share

LEO--Kevin. Born March 27, 1955, died September 6, 2020 in Jupiter, FL. Former President of Staley Elevator, NY. He was the beloved son of Dan and Kay (deceased) and is mourned by his stepmother Cindee and siblings Danny, Susan, Stephen and Stacie (deceased) and seven nieces and nephews. Donations should be sent to 4Ocean.





