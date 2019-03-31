MAHONEY--Kevin J., died March 27 surrounded by his family. Born in Rochester, NY, June 18, 1946 to Patrick and Marie Mahoney, Kevin was a devoted father, loving partner, and a trusted and admired public servant. He is survived by his domestic partner, De Lourde Foscato, and his children Brian (Lee Anne), Conor (Sharon), Paddy, Alicia (Ryan); and granddaughter Adeline. His motto: "Winning is an added bonus."
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019