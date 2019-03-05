ROCHE--Kevin, The Trustees and staff of the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust mourn the passing of world-renowned architect Kevin Roche who designed the Museum as a symbol of memory and hope. Situated on New York Harbor and facing the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, Mr. Roche imbued this public institution with meaning. The Core building's six-sided shape and six-tiered, louvered roof rising 85 feet in the air are reminders of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. They are also reminiscent of the six-pointed Star of David, symbolizing the Museum's commitment to representing Jewish life and culture as it has endured and evolved. Mr. Roche further helped the Museum to realize its mission with the design of the Robert M. Morgenthau Wing, gracefully expanding the Museum's presence. The Museum is honored to be part of Kevin Roche's global legacy. Our deepest condolences to his family. Bruce C. Ratner, Chairman
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2019