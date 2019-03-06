Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEVIN ROCHE. View Sign

ROCHE--Kevin. Property Group Partners, formerly the Louis Dreyfus Property Group, extends its condolences to the family and colleagues of Kevin Roche. While many will remember Kevin and his contributions in an historical context, we will remember him best as a friend and mentor. We had the privilege of learning from and working with Kevin and his partners since 1989 when we acquired one of his masterpieces in Connecticut. Together we worked with him to create eight more buildings, all reflective of his talent and grace of design. It was always a meaningful pleasure to be in his company. He will be greatly missed. Jeffrey I. Sussman President Property Group Partners



