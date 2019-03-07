SERGIEVSKY--Kira. The faculty and staff of the Gertrude H. Sergievsky Center at Columbia University honor the life of Kira Sergievsky, a founding supporter, longtime librarian in the Neurological Institute of New York, and kindhearted friend. The generosity bestowed by Kira and her family in the creation of this Center has enabled decades of high level scientific research on complex diseases of the brain and nervous system. Forever in her memory this crucial work will continue.
Richard Mayeux, MD,
Gertrude H. Sergievsky
Professor and Director
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2019