WISSKIRCHEN--Klaus. It is with great sadness to share the loss of Klaus Wisskirchen ('Mr. Klaus'), of Ramsey, NJ, on Friday, August 16th, 2019. After a valiant fight, he succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Klaus was born on February 16th, 1940, in Neustadt, Germany. He was a loving husband to Christa Wisskirchen (Frohn); they shared 54 beautiful years of marriage. He was the father of two children Tanja Azzariti (John), of Saddle River, NJ and Klaus Wisskirchen (Michele), of Forest, Virginia, whom he protected, guided, loved, and gave a lifetime of cherished memories. He adored his grandchildren, John Vincent Azzariti, Taylor Wisskirchen and Addie Wisskirchen, who all filled his heart with pride and joy. Klaus was a brother to Liselotte Stockhausen (Hans), Hanspaul (Sigried, deceased), Rolf (Friedel), and his twin brother Horst. Klaus left Germany in 1960, taking a remarkable journey through life. He was greatly respected and renowned in the art of fine jewelry making, considered the jeweler of jewelers. His skilled craftsmanship was highly admired by all. Klaus loved his profession, his customers and was most proud of the trust they placed in him. Klaus enjoyed traveling the world, building his family's home, capturing every moment behind the lens, creating memories on the ski slopes, playing polo, windsurfing, scuba diving, gardening, enjoying the thrill of a race car, and had an unyielding passion for sailing. He touched the hearts and memories of many far and wide with his charismatic charm and the elegance of a gentleman. He was a consummately entertaining storyteller, finding humor, a laugh, a smile, and gracious enjoyment in the people he met. Klaus exemplified his greatest belief to live every day to its fullest, by taking in every moment, letting go of yesterday and not worrying about tomorrow. He asked that we not be sad, as he saw how beautiful his life had been and he felt this made him the lucky one. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, between 1-5:00pm at 8 Beechwood Drive, Saddle River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, a donation to (



