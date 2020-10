YAMAGUCHI--Kogo, 89, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Born in Tokyo in 1931, his career began at Mitsubishi Kaiun and States Marine Lines followed by 27 years at Corning Inc. He moved to New York in 1959 and became a U.S. citizen in 1972. A devoted family man, he leaves his wife Michiko, four children, five grandchildren, and a sister. A man who bridged cultures and eras, he was a skilled raconteur and loved to drive fast.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store