NAKANISHI--Koji. On March 28, 2019, the international science community lost a towering figure, Koji Nakanishi (1923-2019), who made seminal contributions to understanding the chemistry of life. Spanning over 50 years, his research in natural products, the chemistry of vision, and micro-analytical techniques was breathtaking in its creativity and breadth. As Centennial Professor of Chemistry at Columbia University and Director of the Suntory Institute, Koji's discoveries were recognized with numerous honors, including the Imperial Prize of the Japan Academy, the Arthur C. Cope award, and the Nakanishi Prize, which was co-established by the American and Japanese Chemical Societies. We now mourn the passing of our friend, teacher, and sensei, whose genius shaped hundreds of scientists' careers. On behalf of those who had the privilege of passing through Koji's orbit, we pay tribute to a remarkable man of humility and warmth, who will be remembered not only for the brilliance of his research, but also for his wit, generosity, and, of course, his inimitable magic shows.



NAKANISHI--Koji. On March 28, 2019, the international science community lost a towering figure, Koji Nakanishi (1923-2019), who made seminal contributions to understanding the chemistry of life. Spanning over 50 years, his research in natural products, the chemistry of vision, and micro-analytical techniques was breathtaking in its creativity and breadth. As Centennial Professor of Chemistry at Columbia University and Director of the Suntory Institute, Koji's discoveries were recognized with numerous honors, including the Imperial Prize of the Japan Academy, the Arthur C. Cope award, and the Nakanishi Prize, which was co-established by the American and Japanese Chemical Societies. We now mourn the passing of our friend, teacher, and sensei, whose genius shaped hundreds of scientists' careers. On behalf of those who had the privilege of passing through Koji's orbit, we pay tribute to a remarkable man of humility and warmth, who will be remembered not only for the brilliance of his research, but also for his wit, generosity, and, of course, his inimitable magic shows. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019

