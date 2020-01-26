Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. ANTONIO LITMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LITMAN--Lamont Antonio. L. Antonio Litman, 55, of Brooklyn, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1964 and raised on a farm in Berkeley County, SC by his grandparents. After graduating Baptist College in Charleston, SC, he moved to New York in 1984. He started his long and outstanding shipping career of almost 28 years at International Registries, Inc. in 1993. After starting in the mail room, he worked his way up to Office Manager and Assistant to Clay Maitland, one of the Managing Partners. His generosity, warmth and vivacious spirit contributed to the growth and success of the company, advancing the maritime programs of the Liberian and Marshall Islands Ship and Corporate Registries. When Clay's mother, Mrs. Virginia Maitland Sachs, passed away in 2004, Antonio felt inspired by her giving spirit and founded Virginia's House of Hope (VHOH) in her honor. VHOH distributes school supplies, toys, food and clothing to families in the New York area. It also provides scholarships to young people from underprivileged backgrounds who wish to pursue a career in the maritime industry. He is survived by family, friends and associates, who will miss him greatly but will carry on his work for our group of companies and for Virginia's House of Hope. Antonio maintained a network of friendships all over the world; he touched a great many lives and made the world a better place for so many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Virginia's House of Hope,



LITMAN--Lamont Antonio. L. Antonio Litman, 55, of Brooklyn, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1964 and raised on a farm in Berkeley County, SC by his grandparents. After graduating Baptist College in Charleston, SC, he moved to New York in 1984. He started his long and outstanding shipping career of almost 28 years at International Registries, Inc. in 1993. After starting in the mail room, he worked his way up to Office Manager and Assistant to Clay Maitland, one of the Managing Partners. His generosity, warmth and vivacious spirit contributed to the growth and success of the company, advancing the maritime programs of the Liberian and Marshall Islands Ship and Corporate Registries. When Clay's mother, Mrs. Virginia Maitland Sachs, passed away in 2004, Antonio felt inspired by her giving spirit and founded Virginia's House of Hope (VHOH) in her honor. VHOH distributes school supplies, toys, food and clothing to families in the New York area. It also provides scholarships to young people from underprivileged backgrounds who wish to pursue a career in the maritime industry. He is survived by family, friends and associates, who will miss him greatly but will carry on his work for our group of companies and for Virginia's House of Hope. Antonio maintained a network of friendships all over the world; he touched a great many lives and made the world a better place for so many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Virginia's House of Hope, www.vhoh.org Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close