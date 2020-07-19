1/1
L. DOUGLAS OBRIEN
1939 - 2020
O'BRIEN--L. Douglas. L. Douglas O'Brien passed away at his home in Chestertown, NY on July 10, 2020 after a long history of heart problems. Born on March 27, 1939, he was the son of the late Leonard and Melda O'Brien of Floral Park, NY. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Ellen Mary O'Brien, his dear friend and former spouse, Mary Jo O'Brien, his five children - Karin D. (Mrs. John Holmes) O'Brien, Kenneth D. (Cynthia) O'Brien, Kristine D. (Mrs. Stephen) Murray, Kimberly D. O'Brien, Kevin D. (Pamela) O'Brien, eleven wonderful grandchildren and his four- legged companion, Finnegan. Doug spent the majority of his professional career in commercial banking where he was president, CEO, and director of Bank of Ireland First Holdings, Bank of Ireland's multi-state operations in the United States President, CEO, and director of NatWest, NJ, and Bankers Trust Company (NYC). Prior to retiring, he was president and CEO of The Grappone Companies, a retailer of twelve car, truck and heavy equipment franchises and New Hampshire's then largest privately-owned company. Doug's greatest pleasure came from being with his family. Retirement was his best time of life, and he loved golf, swimming and boating in Loon Lake, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, the theater, traveling and friends. He will be missed dearly and remembered for the positive impact that he had on so many. Services will be private for family members only, but should anyone wish to make a donation in Doug's memory to The Helpers Fund, PO Box 691, Chestertown, New York 12817 or helpersfund.org. Services are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine Street, Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY 12817
(518) 494-2811
