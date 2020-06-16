LANA WOLKONSKY

WOLKONSKY--Lana Elena, beloved mother of Bettina Elena Forstmann, Delfina Raissa Forstmann and Nicholas Andrew Forstmann, dear mother-in-law of Stanislav Ognev, dear grandmother of Aleksandra Elena Ogneva, devoted sister to Oleg Wolkonsky and wife of the late Nicholas Curt Forstmann passed away peacefully in her sleep in her home on June 10th, 2020. She will be deeply missed by all. The family will hold a private service in her honor. A memorial service will be held for extended family and dear friends at a later date to celebrate Lana's extraordinary life and her irreplaceable spirit.





