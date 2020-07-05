1/1
LARRY AUERBACH
AUERBACH--Larry. September 16, 1954 - July 1, 2020. Larry Auerbach tragically died of a heart attack. A talented photographer he created beautiful digital paintings from algorithms translating his own PTSD. Gentle, kind, erudite, witty, he spent his life on quests to understand the world and to be the very best person he could be via spiritual paths. We are heart-broken; grateful to have known him. Survived by brother Burt and Jill Klein Auerbach, their daughters Lauren and Jaclyn, sister-in-law Jody and niece Ashley Zimmerman and his loving "sacred brother" Christopher Walling. Predeceased by brother Perry, niece Wendy and parents Henrietta and William. And Flights Of Angels Sing Thee To Thy Rest: Hamlet.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
