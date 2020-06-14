LARRY LENROW

LENROW--Larry. Larry Foster Lenrow of Duxbury, MA, husband of Janet Schwartz and father of Rachel Skye Lenrow passed away suddenly on Monday, June 8th. Larry was an exceptional man whose brilliance and kindness shone on all. Larry worked in the Boston and New York Real Estate community for over 35 years. He was currently employed as Managing Director of Property Management and Operations at The Davis Companies in Boston. He was a founding member and senior executive of the international firm Compass Management and Leasing and was responsible for constructing one of the largest office deals in the United States in 1991 during his New York City tenure. He was a tireless educator and mentor to everyone. His comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of the field made him an invaluable resource and an icon to those who worked with him. His work ethic was unsurpassed and he brought joy and fun along in the process. He was featured on the cover of Real Estate New York, spotlighted in the Sunday New York Times, contributed weekly to Real Estate Weekly, was featured on the back cover of New England Real Estate Journal in "People to Watch," and was named Executive of the Year in 2012. After graduating college at 19, Larry earned five Master's Degrees. He was a favorite teacher at BOMA in Boston. He was a man of great passion and compassion. He adored his family, was fiercely loyal to his friends, and treasured his many animals over the years, including his beloved goat, Vanessa. He was a poet, a performer, and played a mean harp. He founded an Improv Acting School in Boston in the 1980s. He met the love of his life, Jan, in Graduate School at Simmons College when a horrific motorcycle accident delayed his plans for a job in California. It turned out to be the most wonderful change of plans for his life. After living in Somerville, MA, they moved to Duxbury, MA where Jan taught second grade. He was on the Duxbury Finance Committee and was a star player on the American Legion baseball team. Larry was the son of the late Sirel May and Gerald Lenrow. He also leaves Mitchel Lenrow (Fabien Paul) of Nice, France, Dr. David Lenrow (Natalie) of Philadelphia, Amy Lenrow of Philadelphia, Sara Kahn (Scott), Mathew Lenrow (Michelle), Stephen Lenrow (Keisha), Sammy Lenrow, Ricky Lenrow, a stepmother, Kris Lenrow of Naples, Florida, a half-sister, Anne Lenrow, of Washington, D.C., and was predeceased by his brother, Billy Lenrow. Funeral services will be private but a celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Larry's name may be made to the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless or 4ocean.





