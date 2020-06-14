LARRY LENROW
LENROW--Larry. Larry Foster Lenrow of Duxbury, MA, husband of Janet Schwartz and father of Rachel Skye Lenrow passed away suddenly on Monday, June 8th. Larry was an exceptional man whose brilliance and kindness shone on all. Larry worked in the Boston and New York Real Estate community for over 35 years. He was currently employed as Managing Director of Property Management and Operations at The Davis Companies in Boston. He was a founding member and senior executive of the international firm Compass Management and Leasing and was responsible for constructing one of the largest office deals in the United States in 1991 during his New York City tenure. He was a tireless educator and mentor to everyone. His comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of the field made him an invaluable resource and an icon to those who worked with him. His work ethic was unsurpassed and he brought joy and fun along in the process. He was featured on the cover of Real Estate New York, spotlighted in the Sunday New York Times, contributed weekly to Real Estate Weekly, was featured on the back cover of New England Real Estate Journal in "People to Watch," and was named Executive of the Year in 2012. After graduating college at 19, Larry earned five Master's Degrees. He was a favorite teacher at BOMA in Boston. He was a man of great passion and compassion. He adored his family, was fiercely loyal to his friends, and treasured his many animals over the years, including his beloved goat, Vanessa. He was a poet, a performer, and played a mean harp. He founded an Improv Acting School in Boston in the 1980s. He met the love of his life, Jan, in Graduate School at Simmons College when a horrific motorcycle accident delayed his plans for a job in California. It turned out to be the most wonderful change of plans for his life. After living in Somerville, MA, they moved to Duxbury, MA where Jan taught second grade. He was on the Duxbury Finance Committee and was a star player on the American Legion baseball team. Larry was the son of the late Sirel May and Gerald Lenrow. He also leaves Mitchel Lenrow (Fabien Paul) of Nice, France, Dr. David Lenrow (Natalie) of Philadelphia, Amy Lenrow of Philadelphia, Sara Kahn (Scott), Mathew Lenrow (Michelle), Stephen Lenrow (Keisha), Sammy Lenrow, Ricky Lenrow, a stepmother, Kris Lenrow of Naples, Florida, a half-sister, Anne Lenrow, of Washington, D.C., and was predeceased by his brother, Billy Lenrow. Funeral services will be private but a celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Larry's name may be made to the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless or 4ocean.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Larry was someone I looked up to. He was a friend, a leader, and a mentor to so many of us in the property management field. He will be missed by all in the Boma Boston community. My deepest sympathy to the Lenrow family.
Patrick Glynn
Friend
June 13, 2020
We were sorry to hear of Larry's passing
May his memory be eternal
Kondelo & Jim Willerton & Family
Germantown Hills, IL/South Bend IN
Kondelo Willerton
Friend
June 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Larry 10+ years ago. Every day, he brought extraordinary energy, enthusiasm, and humor to the office and it was clear to me that he was driven by his love for his peers at the Davis Co, his love for his work, and his love to live in the present. His legacy leaves a remarkable impression on many personal and professional lives. We will miss him dearly.
Bll Kane
June 13, 2020
Jan and Rachel,

My deepest sympathies and prayers for you both.
Hearts are broken and no more so than yours.

Larry was such a wonderful, gifted and compassionate man.

I cherish my memories which will never diminish because he was so special. I am blessed to have known him.

Love,

Chrissy (the name by which he always called me)
June 12, 2020
Larry was a Great Man, and I enjoyed working with him as a Chief Engineer at Reservoir Woods in Waltham, Ma. My deepest Condolences to Family and Friends. Sincerely,Mr and Mrs Frank Cashman
Frank Cashman
June 12, 2020
June 12, 2020
Rachel,

I have no words to express your unimaginable loss.

My heart goes out to you and your Mom!

May you find comfort and peace knowing what an amazing man your Dad truly was.

You are in my thoughts & prayers!

Much Love,
Irene
Friend
June 12, 2020
I remember Larry as a great educator while taking classes for the BOMA RPA designation. He was one of the most energetic and passionate instructors I had ever meet. He will be greatly missed..

Sharif Omer, RPA
Waltham Housing Authority
Sharif Omer
June 12, 2020
Larry and I were not just business associates,we became very close friends and he was always there with a kind word and had a heart the size of Texas, I will miss him terribly.
Rich Gerding
June 12, 2020
Our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Lenrow & TDC family.

The man was a pleasure to have known and a daily inspiration to me and others.

"Holy Potatoe Chips!"

Rest easy my friend

Much Love

Noel & Diane Jones
Noel Jones
June 11, 2020
Jan and Rachel, we are so sad for you. Larry loved you dearly and it's hard to imagine the world without his quirky soul in it.
With love, Thalia and Andrew
June 11, 2020
The sudden loss of Larry was devastating news. Jan and Rachel I've thought of you both through out the week. He always spoke with such love for you and such admiration of your talents. Wishing you and his brothers' peace and that the many joyful memories you have of him will stay with you. Much love, Anwen
