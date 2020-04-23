Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lau Kun Yim. View Sign Service Information Winford Funeral Home 8514 Tybor Dr Houston , TX 77074 (713)-771-9999 Send Flowers Obituary

1920 - 2020

Lau Kun Yim, 99, passed Thursday the 9th of April at Coney Island Hospital.



Born in 1920 in Pudong, Shanghai, Lau Kun spent most of his life in Hong Kong before immigrating to New York. Lau Kun was a very social and lovable man, making many friends throughout his life. Many words can be used to describe Lau Kun - world traveler, fearless, determined, strong-willed but all those who really knew him would tell you that Lau Kun was a fun and wonderful man, a very stylish and charismatic person, known for always wearing a suit and having a pocket comb to make sure his hair was styled. He was loved by many and lived life to the fullest. If you met him, you would love him, it was inevitable.



Lau Kun was known as Baba (father), Dada (paternal grandpa), Ah Kung (maternal grandpa), Tai Tai (great grandpa) to all of his 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



Service will be held at Winford Funeral Home, 8514 Tybor Drive in Houston, TX on Monday, April 27th. A celebration of life will be held at a future date where friends and family will gather to celebrate Lau Kun.

