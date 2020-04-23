SIMON--Laura Lee, 90. Lifelong advocate for children and families, founder and longtime Chair of CT Commission on Children, Chair of CT Public Television, advisor extraordinaire to Stepping Stones Museum for Children, leader of many other organizations in Westport (home for 60 years) and around Connecticut. She died April 22 in White Plains, following a long decline. Predeceased by John, her devoted husband of 65 years. Survived by her children, Terri, James and Andrew Simon, her brother, Michael Reeder, seven grandchildren and a great- granddaughter.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 23, 2020