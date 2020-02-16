POLEN--Laura, (nee Karten) age 72, passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Marcus (d. January 27, 1968) and Mildred (d. February 23, 2013) Karten. She married her longtime boyfriend James "Jimmy" Polen on August 13, 1968. Laura Polen enjoyed taking pictures, traveling, scrapbooking and retirement. What she loved most of all however were baking brownies and doing arts & crafts with her four granddaughters. Laura was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her eternally optimistic spirit. For many years, Laura worked as a remedial math teacher in East Meadow, NY. She loved helping others especially children learn how to love math the way she did. She will truly be missed by the love of her life, her husband James Polen, her loving daughters Merryl (David) and Shari (Mitch); her cherished granddaughters Samantha, Hayden, Dylan and Emersyn; her identical twin sister Elaine (Keith); her brother Howard (Naomi), her nephew Michael (Christina), her niece Amy (Jon), her brother-in-law Steven (Jeri) in addition to an army of friends and family. The funeral was held on February 2, 2020 at Sinai Chapels in Queens, NY and she was buried at Ceder Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. If you are interested in making a donation in memory of Laura Polen, please use this link: https://events.lustgarten.org/ 2020_LPCrew
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020