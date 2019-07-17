Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURA SCHOELKOPF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHOELKOPF--Laura. We mourn the passing of Laura Jane Schoelkopf who passed peacefully on Thursday, June 27th with her sons Robert and Andrew by her side. Jane was born in 1927 in York, Pennsylvania and lived for more than 70 years in New York City and Chappaqua, New York. A nurse, art dealer, voracious reader, talented cook, and joyful celebrant of life, Jane loved music, art, bridge, and particularly international travel with her late husband Bob who predeceased her. In partnership with her husband, she operated the Robert Schoelkopf Gallery of New York, which opened in 1958 and featured the work of America's leading modernists and contemporary figurative artists. The gallery flourished until Jane determined to close the business soon after Bob's passing in 1991. Jane was an extremely proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She also enjoyed many longstanding friendships including those with her partners and friendly competitors at The Honors Club and the Manhattan Bridge Club, who offered her years of companionship, laughs, and the opportunity to learn about the game of bridge in which she attained the status of Life Master. She was an intelligent, resourceful, and remarkable person who persevered with grace and grit over every challenge. Jane approached her passing with the same vigor and elegance with which she approached her life. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Inger, of Madison, Connecticut and Andrew and Grace, of Greenwich, Connecticut. She is also survived by four very proud grandsons, Henry, Nicholas, William, and Jonathan. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to support The New York Society Library, 53 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075.



