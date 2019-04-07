WEISSENBERG--Laura (nee Olshaker). April 5, 2019. Wife of the late Peter. Mother of Ariel Mellman and Adam Weissenberg (Robbie). Bubbe of Sophie, Ally and Paula. Laura was a librarian, avid reader, world traveler, and lover of the arts. She instilled her love of reading in her children and grandchildren. Laura and Peter lived life to the fullest with no regrets. As Laura would say "it's 5 o'clock somewhere!" www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019