  • "I had so much fun traveling and talking with Laura since we..."
    - Mary Ann Smith
  • "I will miss our stimulating discussions on a variety of..."
    - Grace Lewis

WEISSENBERG--Laura. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Laura Weissenberg, wife of the late Peter. Laura's legacy continues with the invaluable leadership of her son and our dear friend, Adam, at UJA. We extend our deepest condolences to her children Adam (Robbie) and Ariel Mellman; and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019
