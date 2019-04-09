WEISSENBERG--Laura. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Laura Weissenberg, wife of the late Peter. Laura's legacy continues with the invaluable leadership of her son and our dear friend, Adam, at UJA. We extend our deepest condolences to her children Adam (Robbie) and Ariel Mellman; and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2019