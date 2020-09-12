1/
Lauren Paige Karafiol
1984 - 2018
Lauren Paige Karafiol passed away on October 30, 2018, at the age of 34, in New York City. Lauren had suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on September 12, 2017 due to a ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM). For the next 13.5 months, Lauren courageously fought difficult and, in the end, insurmountable, challenges in her battle to recover.

Lauren is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Blake and Ella; her mother, Linda Fields; her father and step-mother, Gary and Bonni Fields; her Grandmother Elissa Fendell; and her brother Joshua Fields.

Lauren was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 12, 1984. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 2006, with a degree in Psychology. She worked as an Associate in the Global Capital Markets group at Morgan Stanley for over ten years. On September 5, 2010, Lauren married the love of her life, Michael. On July 7, 2013 and August 30, 2015 she welcomed her son and daughter, respectively. Along with Michael, Blake and Ella were the most important parts of her life.

Lauren was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. Her personable nature and joyful smile lit up any room she entered. She had the uncanny ability to reach people in a meaningful and positive way. Lauren will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

A funeral service was held on November 2, 2018 at Park Avenue Synagogue. Donations in memory of Lauren may be made to BINA Stroke and Injury Assistance (https://binausa.org) or Dr. Shiff's research study on people with disorders of consciousness at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Published in New York Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Michael Karafiol

