ABRAHAM--Laurence (Larry) Jay, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, professor, librarian and friend passed away after a long illness in New York, New York, on October 28th, 2019. Born August 9, 1968 at Lenox Hill Hospital, Larry's life, while way too short, was filled with love and support as a son, a brother, a friend, a family member, and substitute cantor for the Brotherhood Synagogue but most of all to his beloved wife and partner of 12 years Michelle. An avid scholar, Larry had a BA (history) and JD from Columbia University and a MA in Library Science from Pratt University. He practiced law professionally at Sullivan and Cromwell for a short period, but he found his true calling and professional home at the Fordham Law School Library. As a cornerstone of the institution, Larry touched the lives of many students as their professor of legal research. Professors throughout the university viewed him as the most trusted of resources and the greatest of friends. While his knowledge of the law appeared to be limitless, the gift he loved to give was his time mentoring his students. While his incredible mind seemed larger than humanly possible, it is his huge heart for which he will be remembered by all who knew him and loved him. He is survived by his wife Michelle, mother Lorraine, brother Steve (Marisa), brother-in-law Alex (Beth), father-in-law Steve, niece Jessica, nephews Zachary and Gabriel and countless friends, cousins, colleagues, congregants and students. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Larry's memory to Fordham Law School online at: law.fordham.edu/ larryabraham or by calling 212-636-7637.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 30, 2019