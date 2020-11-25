1/
LAURENCE BODKIN
BODKIN--Laurence Griffin, Jr., passed away peacefully in his own home on November 22, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 84. Larry was born in New York, raised in Brooklyn and Stony Creek, CT and attended Deerfield Academy, Yale University and Harvard Law School. He spent his career as a tax lawyer most notably with the firm of Jackson & Nash. He is survived by his beloved wife Mimsi, children Laurence III (Carolyn), Anne, Katherine Robinson (Scott), Christopher (Karen) and 11 grandchildren (Leigh, William, Thomas, Emily, Morgan, Connor, Matthew, Sarah, Madeline, Daniel and Mark). Larry loved golf, squash, boating, music and family time. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated and live-streamed from St. Augustine's Church in Larchmont on November 27, 2020 at 10am. Streaming details listed at JJFFH.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org/ct-hv).


Published in New York Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
