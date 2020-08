Or Copy this URL to Share

DENNIS--Laurie (nee Prager), passed away peacefully at her home in Charlotte, NC, on August 8th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Patrick Dennis, her brother Jeffrey Prager, and her former sister-in-law, Leslie Fitting. Laurie would have been 74 on August 31st. In lieu of a contribution to a charity, she would want you to make a donation to any Democratic candidate of your choice.





