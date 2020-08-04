1938 - 2020
HOROWITZ-- LAWRENCE A. Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Larry Horowitz of New York, New York passed away on August 4, 2020 in New York, NY. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on January 7, 1938, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, his children Julie Horowitz, Adam Horowitz and Josh Horowitz, and their spouses, Ian Wallace, Erin Barrett Horowitz, and Jenny Powers, and five grandchildren: Jemma and Mikka Wallace, and Sadie, Sienna and Dylan Horowitz.
A 1961 graduate and active alum of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Larry practiced architecture in New York for over 50 years. Prior to starting his own practice, Larry worked for Edward Durell Stone. His architecture included residential, corporate, educational and hospital work. Notable buildings included healthcare centers such as the Ryan/Chelsea-Clinton Community Health Center and renovations to Roosevelt Hospital, educational buildings including Ramaz Middle School, York Preparatory School and Hannah Senesh Community Day School, corporate offices beginning with his early work for GTE to offices for Leucadia National Corporation, and numerous residential projects, including the home he lived in with his family for 50 years.
Larry was an active member of Community Board 7 on Manhattan's Upper West Side, serving as Chair of the Land Use Committee as well as Board Chair for many years. He was passionate and committed to his work around planning and development in the community.
Larry valiantly battled Parkinson's for 18 years, but was an avid amateur skier and tennis player well into his 70s. He loved crossword puzzles, old movies and dessert, especially chocolate. His favorite pastime was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He especially loved his travels with Barbara, most particularly their many adventures in Italy.
Services and interment are private. Contributions in his memory can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, https://www.michaeljfox.org