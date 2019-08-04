BLEIBERG--Lawrence J. 90, of Sarasota, Florida, died peacefully at his summer home in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 30. He is survived by Judith, his cherished wife of 67 years and the joy of his life. He is also survived by his loving family: sons Peter (Christine) and Steven (Terri Newman), and grandchildren Paul, Daniel (Kathleen Sun), Benjamin, Katie, and Ellie. He was predeceased by his beloved son Andrew. He will be remembered for his character, intelligence, wit, and kindness.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019