BRADY--Lawrence Kenneth, Jr, on April 23, beloved son of Margaret McKean Brady and the late Lawrence Brady, brother of Laura Brady Saade, brother-in-law of John Saade, uncle of Catherine, Jack, and Stephen Saade. Lawrence attended Queen of Martyrs Grammar School, Loyola High School, and Southhampton College. He was a resident of Saratoga Springs and a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo, Albany. A private memorial service is scheduled for a later date at St. Patrick's, New York City. Contributions can be made in Lawrence's name to the .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 25, 2019