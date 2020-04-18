BROWN--Lawrence I. On April 12, 2020, Lawrence I Brown, of Stratford, Connecticut, passed away at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Tammi and Leslie from his first marriage to Sue Brown, step-children Debbie and David and four grandchildren, Mack, Stephanie, Jack and Branden. Larry was born on April 18, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. He attended college at NYU and then University of Michigan Law School, graduating in 1955. He served in the US Air Force. He practiced matrimonial and then maritime law in New York and Connecticut for over 60 years. Larry had a love of travel and was a private pilot. He was an auxiliary police officer in Scarsdale, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2020