CLARE--Lawrence George. 1948-2019. Lawrence passed away peacefully on February 23 from complications due to stomach cancer. Adored husband of Angela, father of Philip and Andrew, brother of Marlene, Jennifer, and Constance, and grandfather of Maya. Born in Jamaica, W.I., Lawrence graduated from Kingston College. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1967, attended Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, then graduated from Baruch College with a B.S. in Information Systems. In his 30 year career at the New York Times, "Larry" helped the Times transition from hand-arranging classified ads to the fully digital ads system of today, retiring as Director of Advertising Systems. Larry served on the Harborfields Industry Advisory Board and coached soccer at the YMCA to share his love for the game. Services to be held Saturday, March 2 in Huntington, NY.



