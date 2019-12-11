FARKASH--Lawrence. The members of the Robert B. Fiske Association mourn the passing of their friend and former colleague Lawrence Farkash, who served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Larry passed away last Saturday in Israel, where he lived for many years, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife, Ida, their two daughters Ivy and Yehudis, and their grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 11, 2019