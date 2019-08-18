Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE FEINER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FEINER--Lawrence. Larry died at the age of 77 on July 29, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a mathematician and computer scientist and was awarded a doctorate in philosophy in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1967, when he was twenty five years old. Professor Anil Nerode of Cornell University described Larry's doctoral thesis - Orderings and Boolean Algebras Not Isomorphic to Recursive Ones - as "very influential" and citations to it have increased substantially since it was published. Larry also published three articles in the Journal of Symbolic Logic between 1970 and 1973; Hierarchies of Boolean Algebra, The Strong Homogeneity Conjecture and Degrees of Non-recursive Presentability. He was a mathematics professor at Stony Brook University from 1967 to 1970 and at Brooklyn College from 1970 to 1974. He left academia and was a computer consultant for the rest of his career. Larry was also profoundly interested in and sympathetic to the economic plight of the developing world and saw the disparity between rich and poor nations as a driver of political and economic change. He published many articles about the relationship between the developed and developing worlds in the Cambridge Forecast Report, a journal he co-founded. Larry was intense, charismatic, funny, creative, quirky and incredibly smart. He will be deeply missed by his sister Lisa Feiner, his cousins Marc, Roberta, and Sarah Levine, Andrea Tish, Steve, Neema, Elizabeth and Paul Brand and by his devoted aide and close friend Zoila DeJesus.



