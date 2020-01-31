FIELD--Lawrence. The trustees and staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the passing of Lawrence Field, a great friend and generous patron of this institution. Though he left New York for sunny California half a century ago, he never forgot his East Coast roots. We will be reminded of his generosity and kindness whenever we spend time in the Lawrence & Eris Field Gallery or gaze at the beautiful Tiffany Lamp display he underwrote in honor of his beloved daughters Lisa and Robyn. He will be missed. Pam Schafler, Chair; Richard Gilder, Chair Emeritus; Roger Hertog, Chair Emeritus; Louise Mirrer, President & CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020