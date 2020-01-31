FIELD--Lawrence N. Members of the Baruch College community and the Trustees of The Baruch College Fund are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our most accomplished and generous alumni, Larry Field. Larry was a visionary entrepreneur and business leader and a generous philanthropist who brought his many talents to bear on behalf of Baruch College and its students for more than two decades. The Field name is well represented on the Baruch campus, most prominently on its historic building at 17 Lexington Avenue, which is now known as the Lawrence and Eris Field Building. Larry's devotion to our students is manifest in Clivner=Field Plaza, an outdoor urban space for students and the community that is currently under construction on 25th Street, for which he provided leadership funding. An unrivaled and innovative entrepreneur himself, Larry invested deeply in Baruch's entrepreneurship programs through his endowment of the Lawrence N. Field Center for Entrepreneurship and through his establishment of the Larry and Eris Field Family Chair in Entrepreneurship and Lawrence N. Field Professorship in Entrepreneurship. A graduate of the Class of 1952 and a valued and trusted advisor to numerous Baruch College presidents, Larry Field served as a Trustee of The Baruch College Fund from 1999 until his passing. In recognition of his lifetime of achievements and his leadership, Baruch College bestowed on him an honorary doctoral degree in 2004 and its Distinguished Alumni Award at the 2008 Bernard Baruch Dinner. In appreciation for his extraordinary generosity to the College, he was only the second recipient of the prestigious Newman Medal for Philanthropy in 2013. We extend our deepest sympathy to his daughters Lisa and Robyn, his son-in-law Anthony O'Carroll, his granddaughters Ibby and Kate, and his devoted companion Rivka Selden, as well as to his many friends and colleagues. Mitchel B. Wallerstein, President, Baruch College; Helen Mills, President, The Baruch College Fund



