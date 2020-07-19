1/
LAWRENCE GLADSTONE
GLADSTONE--Lawrence Phillip. Larry was born on November 13, 1963 in Brooklyn. He died tragically on July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Laura (nee Greenberg), parents Phyllis and Franklin, sister Lisa Rosenstein, and children James (Carly), Michael (Melanie) and Katie. A math and technology whiz, Larry attended Roslyn High School and Tulane University where he earned a B.S. in Engineering. During college, he started Missing Link, a voice recognition company. He was President of Sequins International, a textile manufacturer in New York. He later became a managing partner at Stellar 6001 LLC, a real estate development company. Larry enjoyed playing piano and tennis, watching movies and the Mets, and eating a good meal. He will be remembered for his extraordinary sense of humor and steadfast love for his family.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
