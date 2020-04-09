GLASSBERG--Lawrence. The Division of Cardiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center mourns the passing of our esteemed colleague Dr. Lawrence Glassberg. Dr. Glassberg practiced internal medicine and cardiology for over 50 years. He was a respected member of the ColumbiaDoctors practice in Westchester; a caring and devoted physician, who truly exemplified compassion and human kindness. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife, Irene, his daughters Linda and Pam, his son Michael Glassberg, and the extended Glassberg family. Allan Schwartz, MD, Chief of the Seymour, Paul and Gloria Milstein Division of Cardiology Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 9, 2020