KRAUS--Lawrence E., passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019, just a few days after his 69th birthday. Larry was a son of the late Alvin and Billie Kraus. He was a devoted husband of 42 years to Miriam Kraus, a loving father to Aimee and Stefan Atkinson and Stacey and Jeffrey Guber, a superhero grandfather to Alexander and Ryan Atkinson and Elizabeth Guber, and a loyal big brother to Howard Kraus. Larry was also a great brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and nephew, and a friend, confidant, and advisor to so many. Larry will be remembered for his warmth, intelligence, and dedication to his family. He touched so many lives. He will be missed dearly. There will be a service honoring Larry's life at Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 26, 2019