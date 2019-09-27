KRAUS--Lawrence E. Larry's friends at A.C. Israel Enterprises deeply mourn his passing. He was a loyal and trusted advisor and confidant who was willing to tackle any assignment. He brought the highest ethical integrity to everything he touched, and always seemed to find the right answer to whatever question was asked. He tirelessly researched everything, including finding "the best" strawberry jam, which he brought with him every morning to his favorite midtown diner. We will deeply miss his quirky sense of humor, infectious laugh, love of chocolate, and enthusiastic birthday cake cutting skills. Mostly, we will miss his dedicated friendship. He deeply loved and was extremely proud of his family. He frequently regaled us with warm and loving stories about his beloved wife, Miriam, his daughters, Aimee and Stacey, and their husbands Stefan and Jeffrey. But he particularly glowed with stories about his grandchildren, Alexander, Ryan and Elizabeth. We send our deepest condolences to all of them.



