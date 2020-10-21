1/1
LAWRENCE KURTIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAWRENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KURTIS--Lawrence H. Passed away at age 99 on October 18, resident of White Plains. Darling husband of 74 years to Helene. Wonderful father to Joanne Marks (Billy/deceased and Alan) and Michael (Frida). Special grandpa to Jason Marks (Wendy), Elissa Rappaport (Seth), Heather Grossman (Evan) and Nicole Barkan (Evan). Loving great- grandpa to Zoey, Leah, Cooper, Skyler and Emmy. Born in New York City, DeWitt Clinton HS and NYU grad, regionally ranked tennis player. Enlisted in the Army and served three years, including the D- Day invasion. Recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Real estate and insurance company owner as well as past president of Ridgeway and Old Oaks Country Clubs and an avid golfer. Always with a smile and a song, Pennies from Heaven was a favorite. Thanks to his aides, including Dorothy, Donna and Shalena, who cared for him deeply. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a veteran's charity or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved