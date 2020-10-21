LAWRENCE KURTIS

KURTIS--Lawrence H. Passed away at age 99 on October 18, resident of White Plains. Darling husband of 74 years to Helene. Wonderful father to Joanne Marks (Billy/deceased and Alan) and Michael (Frida). Special grandpa to Jason Marks (Wendy), Elissa Rappaport (Seth), Heather Grossman (Evan) and Nicole Barkan (Evan). Loving great- grandpa to Zoey, Leah, Cooper, Skyler and Emmy. Born in New York City, DeWitt Clinton HS and NYU grad, regionally ranked tennis player. Enlisted in the Army and served three years, including the D- Day invasion. Recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Real estate and insurance company owner as well as past president of Ridgeway and Old Oaks Country Clubs and an avid golfer. Always with a smile and a song, Pennies from Heaven was a favorite. Thanks to his aides, including Dorothy, Donna and Shalena, who cared for him deeply. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a veteran's charity or a charity of your choice
.