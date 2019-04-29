1929 - 2019
Lawrence Louis Schaen, 89, passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd in Glenview, IL. A true New Yorker, Larry worked and lived in Manhattan for the majority of his life. Kind, considerate and a true gentleman, he always put others before himself, and will be dearly missed. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Elissa Adler (Michael) of Newton, MA, Jennifer Schaen (Michael Sommerfeld) of Northbrook, IL, and his former wife of 29 years, Patricia Schaen of Manhattan. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in The New York Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019