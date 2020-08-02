1925 - 2020

Somers, NY - Lawrence M. Newman, 95, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the VA Home in Montrose, New York.



He leaves his wife of over 45 years, Sydel Newman, his daughter Marjorie and her companion Dennis, his son Royal and his wife Debbie, his daughters, Allison, Leslie and her husband Bob, Susan and her fiance Mike and his previously diseased son, Michael and his wife Lisa. He also leaves behind his 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and many close friends.



He was born and raised in Mt. Vernon, New York, the son of Harry and Beatrice Newman.



In his early years, Mr.Newman would help his father sell cutlery from door to door. After graduating AB Davis High School in Mt. Vernon he attended the University of Pennsylvania - Wharton where he earned a degree in Finance. He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. He was an entrepreneur with several successful businesses including real estate and the dairy industry.



Mr. Newman was a devout man with a passion for Israel. He had a veracious appetite for learning and most of all enjoyed travelling the world with his beloved wife.



A private funeral service was held gravesite at Mt. Eden Cemetary in Valhalla, New York on July 17, 2020.



We love him and he will be in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store