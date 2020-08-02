1/
Lawrence M Newman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1925 - 2020
Somers, NY - Lawrence M. Newman, 95, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the VA Home in Montrose, New York.

He leaves his wife of over 45 years, Sydel Newman, his daughter Marjorie and her companion Dennis, his son Royal and his wife Debbie, his daughters, Allison, Leslie and her husband Bob, Susan and her fiance Mike and his previously diseased son, Michael and his wife Lisa. He also leaves behind his 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and many close friends.

He was born and raised in Mt. Vernon, New York, the son of Harry and Beatrice Newman.

In his early years, Mr.Newman would help his father sell cutlery from door to door. After graduating AB Davis High School in Mt. Vernon he attended the University of Pennsylvania - Wharton where he earned a degree in Finance. He proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. He was an entrepreneur with several successful businesses including real estate and the dairy industry.

Mr. Newman was a devout man with a passion for Israel. He had a veracious appetite for learning and most of all enjoyed travelling the world with his beloved wife.

A private funeral service was held gravesite at Mt. Eden Cemetary in Valhalla, New York on July 17, 2020.

We love him and he will be in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Susan Rubin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved