McGINNISS--Lawrence R. Architectural and urban historian, educator, designer departed this world age 77 on September 17, 2018 of ALS. Alumnus of Notre Dame '63, Columbia MA '67 and PhD '74, professor at Binghamton for 28 years. Survived by nieces and cousins, past students and colleagues, and former wife Lynn Thommen.





