PIERCE--Lawrence W. (1924-2020) The law clerks of the Hon. Lawrence W. Pierce mourn the passing of our beloved Judge. A jurist who graced the benches of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (1971-1981) and of the Second Circuit (1981-1995), he was our role model and our mentor. Fair, compassionate, dedicated to the rule of law, and the embodiment of ethics, he was a man of the highest integrity who had a profound impact on each of us. His lessons have guided our careers and our lives and his legacy will live on in all of us.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 12, 2020