PIERCE--Lawrence W. (1924-2020) The law clerks of the Hon. Lawrence W. Pierce mourn the passing of our beloved Judge. A jurist who graced the benches of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (1971-1981) and of the Second Circuit (1981-1995), he was our role model and our mentor. Fair, compassionate, dedicated to the rule of law, and the embodiment of ethics, he was a man of the highest integrity who had a profound impact on each of us. His lessons have guided our careers and our lives and his legacy will live on in all of us.



