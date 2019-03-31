Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAWRENCE RHODES. View Sign

RHODES--Lawrence. The Juilliard Community notes with sadness the pas- sing of Lawrence Rhodes, an extraordinary dancer, teacher, and artistic director of Juilliard's Dance Division from 2002 - 2017. At Juilliard, he created the groundbreaking New Dances series, which commissioned four new works from contemporary choreographers each year. Larry came to Juilliard after a long career as a dancer with Joffrey and Harkness, among other ballet companies. He was also a noted artistic director and teacher, including chairing NYU's dance department and serving as artistic director of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montreal. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all who are touched by this loss. Damian Woetzel, President; Ara Guzelimian, Provost and Dean; Alicia Graf Mack, Director, Juilliard Dance; Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus



