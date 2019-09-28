LAWRENCE SCHWARTZ (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
SCHWARTZ--Lawrence. 1944-2019. Lawrence Schwartz of New York, NY passed away on September 27, 2019. He was born to Edith and Louis Schwartz in the Bronx, NY. He attended the Bronx High School of Science, City College and Harvard University. He was a physics professor at Brandeis University and then worked as a scientific advisor at Schlumberger. He was a devoted father and husband. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Schwartz, his children, Mark Schwartz and Karyn Schwartz, and his son-in-law, Murrey Jacobson, and his daughter-in-law, Deborah Levison, and his three grandchildren. Memorial Service at 2 pm on Sunday, September 29 at Riverside Memorial Chapel at 180 W. 76th St., New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 28, 2019
