SOIFER--Lawrence. Lawrence M. Soifer died in New York City on December 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, two children Steven and Vicki and two grandchildren Aaron and Miriam. Lawrence Soifer was born on July 15, 1927 in New York City to Samuel and Miriam. He graduated from Queens College and from Columbia Law School. A veteran of the US army, he married Evelyn in 1952. He was in-house counsel for Levitt & Sons and then Legal VP for Macys where he was instrumental in executing the biggest shopping mall lease in North America. He retired to New Mexico.



