WASSER--Dr. Lawrence F., born June 2, 1941, son of Louis and Golden, beloved husband to Sara Weiss, proud father of Samantha, Rachel, Louis, and Jason, adoring grandfather to Holden and Charlotte, and brother to Cookie, passed away on May 1, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's disease. A graduate of The Roxbury Latin School, McGill University and McGill University Faculty of Medicine, and a decorated Vietnam War veteran, Dr. Wasser founded and served as chief of Heartland Medical, Staten Island urgent care centers, which provided care for tens of thousands of patients from 1983 to 2014. Larry grew up in Brookline, MA and settled in TriBeCa in 1999. Larry saved many lives as an ER physician, in Vietnam, and even at the dinner table, and had an uncanny aptitude for over-the-phone diagnosis. Adventurous, bold, and with a huge zest for life, he had many passions: collecting art and antiques (including firearms), history and biography, gardening, bird watching, travel, and fine food and wine. He loved to draw and to write, and authored books including Nantucket Rhyming Recipes and The Pizza That Delivered Itself. There was a period when Larry taught yoga at a local YMCA, and he was famed for his turkey hash. Larry was devoted to his family and loved his summers on Nantucket with them. He was a risk taker who made his own way in life, and he will be missed by many.





