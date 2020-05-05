WEINBACH--Lawrence. (died May 1, 2020). Our hearts are broken to know that Larry, our dear friend for so many decades, is gone forever. A highly respected, successful business leader, former CEO of Unisys and Anderson Worldwide, current Chairman of Discover Financial and of Great Western Products, Larry was a professional of highest integrity, quality and character. We grieve for his loss, and for his beloved Pat, to whom we send all our love, and we grieve for his children, Wendy, Peter and Danny and their families. He was a loving family man and a great friend. Barbara & Louis Perlmutter Jewelle & Nathaniel Bickford





